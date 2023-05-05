Ganta challenges YSRCP govt. for debate on N. Andhra development

May 05, 2023 08:27 am | Updated 08:27 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA and former Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao wondered whether the YSR Congress (YSRCP) government has the guts to release a White Paper on ‘development of North Andhra’, and said that the TDP is ready for a debate on the issue.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that two months have passed since the conduct of the Global Investors Summit (GIS) but so far, the government was not in a position to review it. He alleged that TDP leaders were being targeted and their properties destroyed simply for questioning the government.

Referring to the investigation launched by the government into the operations of chit fund companies Margadarsi and Jagajjanani, Mr. Srinivasa Rao wondered whether only Ch. Ramoji Rao and Adi Reddy were running chit fund companies and sought to know if the government did not know of any companies operated by others.

“The countdown has begun for the YSR Congress government,” the TDP MLA said.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao recalled that Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhara Rao had praised Mr. Naidu in the past for his contribution to the development of Hyderabad. The same thing was repeated by film actor Rajnikanth now. The YSRCP leaders, who were jealous of this, are now targeting the actor for his remarks.

TDP Parliament district president Palla Srinivasa Rao ridiculed the traffic restrictions, extending up to 100 km, and closure of shops for two days during the visit of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, despite him travelling by air. He also deplored the flourishing ganja trade in the State and attributed it to a lack of employment for youth.

Visakhapatnam East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, MLC Chiranjeevi Rao, TDP South constituency in-charge Gandi Babji, State general secretary Md. Nazeer, party leaders Chikkala Vijayababu, Korada Rajababu and Byreddy Pothana Reddy were present.