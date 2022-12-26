HamberMenu
Ganja worth over ₹9 crore destroyed by Visakhapatnam police

December 26, 2022 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth setting fire to the ganja at Kapuluppada Dumping Yard in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth setting fire to the ganja at Kapuluppada Dumping Yard in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

A total of 21,961 kg of dry ganja and 21 kg hashish oil worth over ₹9 crore, which was seized in 518 NDPS cases, across the city, was destroyed by the city police at Kapuluppada dumping yard here on Monday. Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth along with the senior police officers set fire to the ganja.

Speaking to the newsmen, Mr. Srikanth said that the ganja which was destroyed was seized in 518 cases across 22 police stations in Visakhapatnam city and seven Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) stations this year. He said that with the coordination of SEB, special focus was being laid on inter-state smugglers and a number of them were arrested this year.

Due to stringent measures by the government, ganja availability has drastically reduced in the Agency areas of Alluri Sitaramaraju district. Now, a number of smugglers were procuring ganja from various parts of Odisha and using Visakhapatnam city as a transit point. Smugglers from Delhi U.P., Kerala Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra were trying to transport the ganja. Acting on a tip-off, several cases were busted, he said.

“In the coming year, police will also make efforts in identifying the kingpins, who were utilising the services of local people to smuggle ganja by luring them with money,” he said.

Appealing to the youth not to involve in ganja smuggling or consuming, the Police Commissioner said that people could contact the police on the toll free number 14500 in case ,if they come across any ganja smuggling or drug abuse and peddling activities.

Deputy Commissioner of SEB, S.V.V.N. Babji Rao, also spoke. DCP (law & Order) Sumit Garud Sunil was present.

