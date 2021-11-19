Ganja worth over ₹2 crore seized

Around 2,600 kg of dry ganja was seized by the officials from the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), while being transported in a lorry near V. Madugula in the Visakhapatnam district, on Friday evening. The market value of the seized ganja is estimated to be more than ₹2.6 crore in a few places. Based on credible information, the SEB teams intercepted a lorry and a car from which they seized the ganja. According to SEB officials, a few persons have also been taken into custody. However, they are yet to ascertain the total number of accused involved in the case and the source and destination of the contraband. More details are awaited.