Around 2,600 kg of dry ganja was seized by the officials from the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), while being transported in a lorry near V. Madugula in the Visakhapatnam district, on Friday evening. The market value of the seized ganja is estimated to be more than ₹2.6 crore in a few places. Based on credible information, the SEB teams intercepted a lorry and a car from which they seized the ganja. According to SEB officials, a few persons have also been taken into custody. However, they are yet to ascertain the total number of accused involved in the case and the source and destination of the contraband. More details are awaited.
Ganja worth over ₹2 crore seized
Staff Reporter
Visakhapatnam,
November 19, 2021 20:00 IST
Staff Reporter
Visakhapatnam,
November 19, 2021 20:00 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Nov 19, 2021 8:01:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/ganja-worth-over-2-crore-seized/article37582885.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story