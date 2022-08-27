Ganja worth over ₹1.5 crore seized in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

In a huge catch, the district police arrested a 24-year-old youth from Jammu and Kashmir, while he was allegedly trying to transport 1,550 kg ganja in a truck at Nakkapalli in Anakapalli district on Saturday. The ganja which was recovered is estimated to be of worth over ₹1.5 crore.

The arrested was identified as Mohammed Saabir of Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Sub-Inspector of Nakkapalli Police Station D. Venkanna, the accused Mohammad Sabbir has been a habitual transporter of illegal goods. Three days ago, the accused had reached Anakapalli district as per instruction from a person who is yet to be identified, the SI said. Some labourers have loaded the vehicle with ganja bags, after which he started to proceed towards Chennai. The ganja is suspected to have been procured from the Agency areas of Alluri Sitarama Raju district. Based on credible information, the Nakkapalli police teams intercepted the truck near Vempadu Toll Plaza at around 1.30 a.m. on Saturday.



The police are yet to identify other accused involved in the case. Nakkapalli police have registered a case. Further investigation is on.