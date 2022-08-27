Ganja worth over ₹1.5 crore seized in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh

24-year-old youth from Jammu and Kashmir arrested

Staff Reporter ANAKAPALLI
August 27, 2022 21:35 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

In a huge catch, the district police arrested a 24-year-old youth from Jammu and Kashmir, while he was allegedly trying to transport 1,550 kg ganja in a truck at Nakkapalli in Anakapalli district on Saturday. The ganja which was recovered is estimated to be of worth over ₹1.5 crore.

The arrested was identified as Mohammed Saabir of Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Sub-Inspector of Nakkapalli Police Station D. Venkanna, the accused Mohammad Sabbir has been a habitual transporter of illegal goods. Three days ago, the accused had reached Anakapalli district as per instruction from a person who is yet to be identified, the SI said. Some labourers have loaded the vehicle with ganja bags, after which he started to proceed towards Chennai. The ganja is suspected to have been procured from the Agency areas of Alluri Sitarama Raju district. Based on credible information, the Nakkapalli police teams intercepted the truck near Vempadu Toll Plaza at around 1.30 a.m. on Saturday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police are yet to identify other accused involved in the case. Nakkapalli police have registered a case. Further investigation is on.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app