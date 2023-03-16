HamberMenu
Ganja worth ₹3 crore, bound for Maharashtra, seized at Chintapalli in Andhra Pradesh

Police say the success of Operation Parivarthana has forced many gangs to shift cultivation from the Agency areas of ASR district to neighbouring Odisha

March 16, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - PADERU

Harish Gilai

The Chintapalli police in ASR district busted an inter-State gang of ganja smugglers and arrested three smugglers while they were allegedly transporting around 1,700 kg of ganja which could be worth around ₹3 crore in the open market.

The accused were smuggling the contraband after concealing it in rice bags and using fake way bills to evade police checking.

The accused were identified as Kimudu Sitharam of Chitrakonda, Odisha, Ravindra Yadav and Feku Yadav, hailing from Uttar Pradesh and now living in Maharashtra.

Additional SP of Chintapalli, K. Prathap Siva Kishore, said that following the destruction of ganja crops in the Agency areas under Operation Parivarthana, many gangs have shifted their cultivation to Odisha in the regions of Malkangiri and Koraput. He said that the smugglers brought the ganja from Chitrakonda in Odisha to the outskirts of Darakonda in ASR district with the help of labourers. Later, they packed and loaded it in the vehicle.

Based on credible information, a police team intercepted the vehicle at Chintapalli.

During the operation, the police seized 1,700 kg of ganja along with mobile phones, a truck, a bike, and fake way bills. The accused planned to shift the ganja to Maharashtra.

Police said some others are also involved in the case. An investigation is on to identify and nab them, they said.

