Ganja worth ₹2.5 crore seized in two cases

21 November 2020 00:44 IST

The district police seized around 2,400 kg dry ganja in two cases in the district on Friday. Value of the recovered ganja is estimated to be around ₹2.5 crore.

In one case, the Paderu police recovered about 2,000 kg ganja from a van, while the two smugglers reportedly fled from the area leaving the vehicle. “When we opened the van, we found bags of cattle feed. When we checked thoroughly, there were about 50 gunny bags stuffed with 40 kg ganja each in it,” the police said. The vehicle in which ganja was found had Andhra Pradesh registration.

A case has been booked and investigation is on.

In another case, the city police arrested two youth who were allegedly shifting about 400 kg ganja in a container lorry, at Chodavaram area on Friday. The estimated value of the seized ganja is more than ₹40 lakh.

According to police, the two youth had come to Paderu from Uttar Pradesh in a lorry. The smugglers procured the ganja from interior parts of the Paderu and were trying to shift the weed to Uttar Pradesh.

Based on credible information, Chodavaram police intercepted the container lorry and seized the ganja. The accused reportedly prepared a cabin in between the driver seat, where they stored the ganja packets. A case was registered.