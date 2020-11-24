Visakhapatnam

Ganja worth ₹20 lakh seized

Forest officials seized over 500 kg dry ganja worth around ₹20 lakh near Lammasingi under Chintapalle mandal of Vizag Agency, on Monday. The officials have intercepted a vehicle and seized the contraband from the vehicle. The seized contraband and vehicle has been handed over to the Special Enforcement Bureau officials for further investigation.

