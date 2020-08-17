Ganja smuggler gives police the slip

Manhunt has been launched to nab the accused, say police

A ganja smuggler Mittipalli Nageswara Rao, who was nabbed on charges of ganja storage and peddling, managed to escape from New Port Police Station here on Sunday. However, the incident came to light on Monday morning.

The City Task Force (CTF) police, led by Assistant Commissioner of Police A Trinad Rao, along with New Port police raided a house at Gandhinagar near Peda Gantyada area here on Saturday night and arrested Nageswara Rao and seized 486 kg of dry ganja worth ₹36 lakh from him.

Nageswara Rao and the seized ganja was handed over to the New Port police for further investigation.

Sources said that on Sunday, Nageswara Rao escaped from the police station while the policemen present at the station were busy with other works. A few minutes later, police realised that Nageswara Rao was missing and launched a search.

Sources in police said that they have launched a manhunt for the accused and efforts to nab him till Monday evening turned futile.

It may be remembered that on Saturday, noticing the police team, Nageswara Rao’s associates Pyla Prakasha, Gantla Srinu, Veera and Raj Kumar escaped from the spot in a car. The gang reportedly procured the weed from Vizag Agency and they planned to transport it in a goods carrier to Chennai.