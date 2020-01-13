Ganja plantations in 110 acres destroyed in Agency

The Excise and Prohibition officials have destroyed ganja plantations in 110 acres in the interior areas of Gallalaputtu village near Gomangi under Pedabayalu police station limits in Visakhapatnam district on Sunday.

According to Excise and Prohibition Deputy Commissioner T. Srinivasa Rao, acting on credible information over ganja cultivation in the villages, excise officials from Anakapalle and Paderu, in association of the local police, conducted raids at Gallalaputtu village, about 70 km from Paderu mandal headquarters.

“Approximately 5 lakh ganja plants in 110 acres have been destroyed. The worth of the destroyed ganja is estimated to be around ₹11 crore,” said Anakapalle Excise and Prohibition inspector K. Kameswara Rao.

This is the second raid by excise officials over ganja plantations in the last one week. On January 9, the officials destroyed ganja plantations spreading over 35 acres in the interior areas of Boddaputtu village in Paderu mandal.

Huge haul

Meanwhile, a team of Special Task Force (STF) of Excise and Prohibition Department arrested a youth when he was allegedly transporting 156 kg ganja worth ₹3.24 lakh, in Narsipatnam area.

The accused has been identified as G. Dora Babu (25), a native of G.K. Veedhi and a resident of Tuni in East Godavavri district.

According to officials, acting on a tip-off, the task force officials intercepted a four-wheeler near at Gabbada bridge near Narsipatnam Junction and made the arrest.

The accused had allegedly procured the contraband from the interior areas of Visakhapatnam Agency.

The officials seized ganja that was stuffed in 78 packets. Two more accused managed top escape after noticing the task force officials. The accused had affixed an MLA sticker to the windshield of the vehicle to evade checking, the officials said.

A case has been registered. A search has been launched to nab the accused.