ADVERTISEMENT

Ganja-laced chocolates seized from a pan shop in Visakhapatnam

Published - September 29, 2024 09:32 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

133 ganja-laced chocolates weighing about 660 grams seized; seller booked under NDPS case

The Hindu Bureau

City Task Force in Visakhapatnam seized the ganja-laced chocolates from a pan shop under II Town police station limits on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

City Task Force (CTF) personnel, in coordination with the city police, raided a pan shop under II Town Police Station limits on Sunday, September 29. They seized 133 ganja-laced chocolates weighing about 660 grams and arrested Manoj Kumar, who was running the store.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sub-Inspector M. Bharat said that samples were sent for testing, and the results indicated that the chocolates contained some amount of ganja, he said.

The SI said that the accused, Manoj Kumar, has been running the shop for the past seven years and selling ganja-laced chocolates for the last two years.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said these round liquid chocolate balls were packed in a cover to avoid suspicion.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The accused claims that he had procured the chocolates from Bihar. He purchases one chocolate for ₹1 and sells here for ₹25 to ₹30,” the SI said.

Following the incident, the city police have focused on pan shops and other stores to check such cases.

The II Town police have booked a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case against the accused.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US