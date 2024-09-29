Ganja-laced chocolates seized from a pan shop in Visakhapatnam

City Task Force (CTF) personnel, in coordination with the city police, raided a pan shop under II Town Police Station limits on Sunday, September 29. They seized 133 ganja-laced chocolates weighing about 660 grams and arrested Manoj Kumar, who was running the store.

Sub-Inspector M. Bharat said that samples were sent for testing, and the results indicated that the chocolates contained some amount of ganja, he said.

The SI said that the accused, Manoj Kumar, has been running the shop for the past seven years and selling ganja-laced chocolates for the last two years.

He said these round liquid chocolate balls were packed in a cover to avoid suspicion.

“The accused claims that he had procured the chocolates from Bihar. He purchases one chocolate for ₹1 and sells here for ₹25 to ₹30,” the SI said.

Following the incident, the city police have focused on pan shops and other stores to check such cases.

The II Town police have booked a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case against the accused.