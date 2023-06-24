Gangavaram port workers protest against suspension of their two colleagues in Visakhapatnam

June 24, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Tension prevailed at the Gangavaram port here on Saturday as 500 port workers boycotted work and staged a demonstration under the aegis of CITU-affiliated Gangavaram Port Workers’ Union (GPWU) against the port management for suspending their colleagues. Around 200 policemen were deployed at the protest area of the port.

The GPWU vice-president Koviri Appalaraju said that after learning about the suspension of two of their colleagues Nolli Swami and Sammidi Parimesh by the port management, around 500 workers boycotted their work. They found fault with the port management for suspending the two workers for changing their shifts, which is a not a big mistake, he added.

“The workers staged the protest inside the port. They withdrew their protest when Gajuwaka MLA Tippala Nagireddy and former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao reached the spot and assured the workers that they will hold a meeting with the District Collector on June 26 (Monday),” Mr. Appalaraju said.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) leader and GVMC corporator B. Ganga Rao, who is also the honorary president of Adani Gangavaram Port Employees Union, reached the spot. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ganga Rao said that port management is paying ₹14,000 per month per worker, while the same worker gets ₹30,000 to ₹35,000 in other ports locally. The port management failed to protect the welfare of the workers who had earlier sacrificed their traditional fishing in Gangavaram area for the purpose of establishment of the port, he alleged.

When contacted, Newport police station inspector S. Ramu said, “We brought the situation under control by Saturday evening. We took four to five people into custody, but no one was arrested. Around 200 of our personnel have been deployed for law and order control at the port.”

‘Act of misconduct’

Meanwhile, speaking to The Hindu, CEO of the port N. Sambasiva Rao, said that the suspension was due to an act of misconduct and we have asked them to submit a clarification. This will be discussed with the District Collector if he calls for a meeting on Monday, Mr. Sambasiva Rao said.

