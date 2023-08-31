Gangavaram Port management has agreed to most of the demands of striking workers, says Andhra Pradesh Industries and IT Minister

August 31, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath has said that the State government has convinced the Gangavaram Port management to agree to most of the demands raised by the port workers, and appealed to the striking workers to rejoin duties from September 1.

Announcing this at a press conference at the Collectorate here on Thursday evening, Mr. Amarnath recalled that 509 workers were on strike for the past 60 days with regard to their wages and other issues. The workers, who belong to the fishermen community, had told the port management of how they had sacrificed their land and gave up their livelihood for the establishment of the port in the past, with the hope that they would get employment.

They had also appealed to the State government to convince the new management of the port, on their behalf. The District Collector, Gajuwaka MLA and other officials had held discussions with the port management twice in the past, and YSRCP Regional Coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy had also participated in the talks.

The Minister said that the port management had agreed to provide an increment of ₹1,500 in addition to the regular annual increment of the workers. They also agreed to pay bonus of ₹10,000 in the next 15 days, hike the ex gratia amount in the case of accidental death from the present ₹5 lakh to ₹25 lakh, and to provide medical facilities to the workers at Medicover, Care, Apollo and GVP Medical College and Hospital.

Mr. Amarnath said that on the suggestion of the State government, the port management has also agreed to unconditionally lift the suspension imposed on five workers, and also agreed to pay the wage for the strike period from July 1 to 22. The proceedings of the agreement would be handed over to the striking workers, as sought by them, by the MLA and officials, at the tent at 10.30 a.m. on Friday.

Saying that all other issues could be sorted out amicably, he reiterated his appeal to the striking workers to rejoin duties from Friday.