Gangavaram Port adopts different animal species at Vizag Zoo

Staff Reporter March 16, 2022 18:36 IST

Will do more in the future, say officials

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activity, Gangavaram Port Limited on Wednesday adopted several animals in the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park for a period of one year. The animals include elephant, lion, tiger, chimpanzee, macaw, star tortoise and Indian wolf. Representatives from Gangavaram Port and Curator of IGZP Nandani Salaria exchanged the signed document regarding the adoption, at a programme organised at the Zoo Bioscope. Thanking IGZP officials for giving them the opportunity to adopt animals at the Zoo, Gangavaram Port vice president-Environment, D. Jyothi said that survival of mankind is possible only by ensuring ecological balance and biodiversity. Gangavaram Port Ltd. HR & admin Jeetendra Vyas said that they would be contributing more to the IGZP in the future. Assistant Curator Uma Maheswari, Zoo Education Team and Gangavaram Port staff also participated in the programme.



