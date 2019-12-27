Gangamma Jatara marks 15 years of ‘Boxing Day’ tsunami

Hundreds of fisherwomen offered prayers to the sea on Thursday as part of the annual Gangamma Jatara, marking the 15th anniversary of the tsunami in the Indian ocean that left a trail of destruction along the east coast of the country on December 26, 2004.

The fisherwomen, along with their family members, gathered at Pedajalaripeta beach. They carried pots filled with water laced with turmeric paste, vermilion, fruits, milk and offered the same to the Goddess.

Trail of destruction

The earthquake in Indian Ocean followed by tsunami in 2004, which also known as the ‘Boxing Day Tsunami’, battered about 14 countries, killing an estimated 2.27 lakh people.

Another estimate claims at least 85 people had died along the Andhra Pradesh coast from Nellore district to Srikakulam district during the tsunami.

“Ever since that incident, we offer prayers to the sea and ‘Gangamma Talli’ to keep us safe from such natural disasters. We believe that the Goddess will keep safe the fishermen who ventured into the sea for catch,” said Ch. Mangamma, a fisherwoman.

Similar rituals are being performed at almost all the fishermen villages or settlements across the east coast every year, added another fisherwoman.