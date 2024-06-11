ADVERTISEMENT

Gangamma Jatara celebrated at fishing harbour in Visakhapatnam

Published - June 11, 2024 09:09 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Fisherwomen performing abhishekam to Goddess Gangamma by pouring water laced with turmeric and vermilion in the Visakhapatnam fishing harbour on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The annual Gangamma Jatara was celebrated at the Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour (VFH) here on Tuesday.

Fishermen annually celebrate this religious festival on Tuesday before the launching of the fishing operations after the 61-day annual fishing ban period.

Fisherfolk, particularly women, along with their family members dressed in traditional attire participated in the Jatara with great enthusiasm to pray to the ‘Goddess of Water’ for a bumper catch and safe voyage for their men in the seasonal fishing activity that will be beginning from June 14th night (after 9 p.m.).

The day-long celebrations at VFH began at dawn with women pouring pots full of turmeric and vermilion mixed with milk into the sea, performing pujas and sacrificing animals such as sheep and chickens.

“Irrespective of political parties and financial status, we are all equal before Goddess Gangamma,” said Arjili Das, a fisherfolk leader. “We celebrate this festival on Tuesday before the ending of the ban period to pray to the goddess that our life on the sea will be safe while fishing,” he added.

According to officials, the ban aimed at protecting marine species along the Visakhapatnam coast. It will end on June 14. Fishermen will be allowed to resume their activities from the June 14th night. Most of the fishermen are ready to sail after 9 p.m., the officials added.

Fishermen engaged in repairing boats, loading ice, painting ships and doing other maintenance works during the ban period.

