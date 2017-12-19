Visakhapatnam

Ganga Rao re-elected CPI(M) city secretary

A two-day city conference of CPI(M) has elected B. Ganga Rao as its secretary. A 23-member committee that comprised V.S. Padmanabha Raju, Jaggu Naidu and R.K.S.V. Kumar, among others, was also elected.

Among the resolutions passed were: opposing the privatisation of DCI, continuing efforts for the Railway Zone with Visakhapatnam as headquarters, demanding elections to GVMC and to press for resolving the ‘Pancha gramala’ land issue.

