Gang rivalry: six persons arrested in city

Rivalries between rowdy-sheeters came to light once again in the city, with the arrest of six persons belonging to two gangs, for allegedly attacking each other, at Seethanagaram under the New Port police station limits in Visakhapatnam.

The arrested were identified as S. Santosh, a rowdy-sheeter in New Port police station, G. Tarun, a rowdy-sheeter in Duvvada police station, and four of their friends.

According to the police, about 10 days ago Santosh had beaten one Mahesh, a friend of Tarun, at Gajuwaka. On June 26, Tarun and his gang members decided to attack Santosh to teach him a lesson. Members from both the gangs attacked each other, police said.

All the six persons have been booked under relevant sections.