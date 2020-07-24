Ganesh idol makers stare at losses

Harish Gilai

We will make only small idols suitable for puja in homes, they say

The COVID-19 pandemic has financially impacted the Ganesh idol makers in the city. While most of the idol makers have already left the business and returned to their native places during the lockdown, the remaining makers say that they would make only small idols which are suitable for puja in homes. The festival, scheduled to be celebrated on August 22, is most likely to be a low-key affair.

Migrants from West Bengal, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and a few other places have been working in the city for many years making idols and other things for their living. After the COVID-19 crisis, a large number of people have left for their native places.

“My close ones have left after facing struggles during the lockdown. They have not returned yet and are also not in a position to do so. Some of them started working at car garages,” said Chetan Kumar, an idol maker from Allipuram area. He said that even for preparation of the idols, he does not not have money. “If some of my close ones lend me some money, I can make idols for the Ganesh puja,” he added.

In general most of the idol makers start preparing the Ganesh idols five to six weeks before and they increase production based on the orders taking advance money. It is very likely that permission would not be given to set up Ganesh pandals. This is going to further impact the idol makers.

“In the State, the number of idols sold during Ganesh puja is very high compared to Dasara. An idol maker would make ₹1 lakh to ₹1.5 lakh depending on the sales. Definitely the COVID-19 has hit us very badly. We would try to come up with only small idols for home. Meanwhile, we would make diyas and other decorative items for Dasara and Deepavali to come out of losses,” said A. Raju, a clay artiste from Akkayyapalem.