Gandhian studies school admissions

Gitam School of Gandhian Studies has invited applications for its courses for the next academic year. It currently offers programmes in B.A. Social Sciences, M.A. Applied Psychology, M.A. English Language and Literature, civil services preparatory programme and certificate courses in Indian and foreign languages, yoga and soft skills.

Details and application forms are available on www.gsgs.gitam.edu. All courses are starting from July 2017. For further information, contact 0891-2840317, 9492187303, 9705748318, 9848159620 or e-mail: director_sgs@gitam.edu.