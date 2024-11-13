 />
Ganababu, Chiranjeevi Rao appointed Whips in Legislative Assembly and Council respectively

Published - November 13, 2024 09:08 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam West MLA P.G.V.R. Naidu (Ganababu), has been made one of the Government Whips in AP Assembly from Visakhapatnam while MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao, who also hails from Visakhaptnam, has been made one of the Whips in the A.P. Legislative Council.

The TDP-JSP-BJP alliance government in the State announced the names of Chief Whips and Whips in the both the Legislative Assembly and the Council on Tuesday.

G.V.S.S. Rama Anjaneyulu(TDP) of Vinukonda Assembly segment has been named the Chief Whip in the Assembly and 15 others from different Assembly constituencies have been appointed Whips. P. Anuradha (TDP) has been named the Chief Whip in the Council while three others (including one JSP member) have been appointed Whips.

Mr. Ganababu, a four-time MLA and senior leader of the TDP, has become the Government Whip in the Assembly for the second time. Mr. Chiranjeevi Rao is a first time MLC.

