Gambling den on a hill raided in Visakhapatnam, 21 persons arrested

May 24, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The City TasK Force(CTF) team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police A. Trinad Rao on Tuesday raided a gambling den being run on a hill near Santhi Nagar under Airport Police Station limits here.

The CTF team has caught as many as 21 persons including one of the organisers. The officials have seized ₹1.01 lakh from them.

The CTF officials said that the gaming den was being run by two persons Venkatesh and Srinivas alias Nani for the last four months. Venkatesh was involved in eight property offence cases at Pendurthi and Gopalapatnam, while Srinivas was earlier involved in a gambling case in the city.

“There is a small path leading to the top of the hill. After reaching there, we found tarpaulin shelters for the people who come to take part in the game. The organisers have also arranged a number of battery lights for the visibility. Moreover, they have also arranged some sentries/security down the hill to alert in case police reach the spot. Based on credible information, we took another route to the hill. It almost took 25 to 30 minutes to reach the top of the hill,” said Sub-Inspector of CTF Sankar Rao.

The CTF officials said that the arrested handed over to Airport Police Station. Among the persons caught include one of the organisers Srinivas. It was learnt that Venkatesh reportedly escaped from the spot.

The police have also seized an auto-rickshaw, six bikes, 22 mobile phones from the accused.

Airport Police have registered a case.