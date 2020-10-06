Gallantry awards presented

Visakhapatnam

06 October 2020 00:25 IST

They were announced on R-Day

Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C) Eastern Naval Command, conferred the Gallantry and non-Gallantry Awards announced on the Republic Day this year on meritorious personnel, as well as citations to naval units which have distinguished themselves during the past year at the Naval Investiture Ceremony conducted here on Monday.

The ceremony was conducted at Samudrika Naval Auditorium and was witnessed by senior dignitaries of the Indian Navy and families of the awardees.

Advertising

Advertising

During the Investiture Ceremony, Cdr Prakash Vivek was conferred Yudh Seva Medal (YSM) while Rear Admiral Jyotin Raina and Shri Niwash Leading Seaman were conferred Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry).

Commodores P.C. Maragatha Velan and R Vijay Sekhar were conferred with Nau Sena Medal (Devotion to Duty) and Ram Dular MCME II, and Shrikant Parashram Mane MCPO (UV) II were conferred with Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM).

Other awards presented were Lt V.K. Jain Memorial Gold Medal to Lt Cdr V. Rajesh Kumar Singh and Jeevan Rakshak Padak to Mukesh Kumar CPO (RP).

The C-in-C also presented Unit Citations to INS Sujata, INS Karna, INS Chilka, and INS Kalinga.