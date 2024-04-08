Galaxy Cricket Club wins AM/NS-India The Hindu FIC Cricket trophy

April 08, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Galaxy Cricket Club won the 26th AM/NS-India The Hindu FIC Cricket trophy, here on Monday. Galaxy emerged champions of the tournament by defeating East Godavari by two wickets. Batting first, East Godavari scored 210 for nine wickets in 50 overs, while Galaxy chased down the target in 44 overs, losing eight wickets.

While presenting the winning trophy, DIG Visakhapatnam Range, Vishal Gunni, said that cricket was a team sport and every ball in the game should be treated as a new ball. Appreciating The Hindu, Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association (VDCA) and Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel India for conducting such a tournament for the budding cricketers, Mr. Gunni said that the cricketers should utilise such platforms to better their skills.

The tournament was organised in association with the VDCA and was sponsored by Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel India. He also appreciated The Hindu for being one among the most unbiased media houses and producing high value and reliable content. Earlier, VDCA vice-president D.S. Varma, VDCA secretary K. Parthasarathi and M.S. Kumar of Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) spoke during the function.

