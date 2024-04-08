GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Galaxy Cricket Club wins AM/NS-India The Hindu FIC Cricket trophy

April 08, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
DIG Visakhapatnam Range with the Galaxy Cricket Club players, the winners of AM/NS-India The Hindu FIC cricket trophy, in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

DIG Visakhapatnam Range with the Galaxy Cricket Club players, the winners of AM/NS-India The Hindu FIC cricket trophy, in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Galaxy Cricket Club won the 26th AM/NS-India The Hindu FIC Cricket trophy, here on Monday. Galaxy emerged champions of the tournament by defeating East Godavari by two wickets. Batting first, East Godavari scored 210 for nine wickets in 50 overs, while Galaxy chased down the target in 44 overs, losing eight wickets.

While presenting the winning trophy, DIG Visakhapatnam Range, Vishal Gunni, said that cricket was a team sport and every ball in the game should be treated as a new ball. Appreciating The Hindu, Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association (VDCA) and Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel India for conducting such a tournament for the budding cricketers, Mr. Gunni said that the cricketers should utilise such platforms to better their skills.

The tournament was organised in association with the VDCA and was sponsored by Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel India. He also appreciated The Hindu for being one among the most unbiased media houses and producing high value and reliable content. Earlier, VDCA vice-president D.S. Varma, VDCA secretary K. Parthasarathi and M.S. Kumar of Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) spoke during the function.

Related Topics

Visakhapatnam / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.