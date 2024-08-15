Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam likely to host the tallest Ganesh idol in the State this Vinayaka Chaviti

Come Vinayaka Chaviti, the city is likely to witness the tallest idol of the State in Gajuwaka.

City-based SV Entertainments, the pandal organisers, are setting up a Ganesh idol at Gajuwaka, this time in Sri Nagar. In the year 2022, the organisers had erected an 89-foot idol and last year the height of the idol was about 117-foot. This year, the plan is to beat the previous records, says K. Ganesh Kumar from SV Entertainments.

During the year 2022, the organisers had roped in renowned idol maker Chinnaswamy Rajendran, who was well known for his work of Khairathabad Ganesh idol. However, last year they had opted for another Telangana-based idol maker Kothagonda Nagesh, who is popularly known as ‘Matti Manishi’. This year also, they have decided to continue with Mr. Nagesh.

On Wednesday, the organisers revealed the name of the model idol. Mr. Ganesh said that this year, they are setting up ‘Sri Maha Uchchistha Ganapati’. Last year, we have set up ‘Sri Anantha Panchamukha Maha Ganapati’ rupam for the idol, while in the year 2022, it was ‘Kailasa Viswaroopa Maha Ganapati’, he recalled.

“Around 20 workers from West Bengal have worked on the elevation of the idol for the past few weeks. As of now, around 18 workers are on the idol making under the guidance of Mr. Nagesh. We plan to complete most part of the idol by August 25,” he said.

“Every year, we set up idol at Lanka Grounds. But due to traffic issues, we are organising the festival at Sri Nagar, which is just half-a-km away,” he added.

Every year, several pandal organisers from the city have been coming up with tallest Ganesh idols in the State. Last year, Gajuwaka hosted a 117-foot-tall Ganesh idol, and another idol in Dondaparthy was around 108-foot tall.

