Gajuwaka ASI lands in ACB trap

VISAKHAPATNAM

29 September 2020 23:31 IST

Officials from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Suryanarayana working with Gajuwaka police station for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹5,000 for doing an official favour, here on Tuesday.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police, ACB (Visakha urban) K. Ranga Raju, on August 30, one Naresh Kumar Patnaik and his father were travelling on bike and his father allegedly slipped from the bike and died while undergoing treatment at KGH on August 31. Gajuwaka police registered a case against bike rider Naresh as accused in the case. The ASI has allegedly demanded ₹5,000 from Naresh Kumar Patnaik to provide post-mortem report of his father and grant station bail.

Naresh approached the ACB. The ASI would be presented before the court on Wednesday.