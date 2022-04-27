GAIL organises walkathon in Visakhapatnam

As part of observance of SAKSHAM-2022, GAIL (India) Limited, Visakhapatnam, under the aegis of Petroleum Conservation and Research Association (PCRA) and Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoP&NG), organised a Grand Vizag Walkathon on Wednesday, on Beach Road. This was followed by a public awareness meeting on oil and gas conservation. The run was flagged off by L.S. Rao CGM, GAIL, Visakhapatnam.

The event was graced by eminent sports personalities from the city such as M. V. Manikyalu, former Olympian and weightlifter, I. Venkateswara Rao, Dronacharya Awardee for boxing, Mukesh Kumar Yadav, a marathon runner, Ch. Navya Sai, an upcoming athlete, and G. Sam Manohar, State cycling gold medalist, and a large number of enthusiastic students from Timpany School.