GAIL India holds competitions for schoolchildren
An elocution competition on the topic ‘Celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav through Clean and Green India’ was conducted for the children of Std. IX to XII.
GAIL (India) Ltd., Visakhapatnam, conducted various competitions for the children of Timpany School to create awareness among children, as part of the Swachhta Pakhwada being held from July 1 to 15.
The event began by administering the Swachhta pledge.
The event was graced by L.S. Rao, CGM, GAIL, Timpany School Director Vandana Abraham, Advisor Nalini Nelson and Vice-Principal Veronica.
Journalist N. Nageswara Rao, GAIL officials Stephen Patta, DGM, and Madan K Lade judged the event. Prizes for the winners were distributed by the dignitaries.
The event was coordinated by Mary Fernandez from Timpany School and K. Kesava Chandra, Manager (HR), and Rapti Bagchi, Senior Officer (HR), from GAIL.
