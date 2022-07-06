GAIL India holds competitions for schoolchildren

Special Correspondent July 06, 2022 12:07 IST

Special Correspondent July 06, 2022 12:07 IST

An elocution competition on the topic ‘Celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav through Clean and Green India’ was conducted for the children of Std. IX to XII.

Birds fly past the logo of India’s state-owned natural gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd installed on its corporate office building in New Delhi. FULE | Photo Credit: ADNAN ABIDI

An elocution competition on the topic ‘Celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav through Clean and Green India’ was conducted for the children of Std. IX to XII.

GAIL (India) Ltd., Visakhapatnam, conducted various competitions for the children of Timpany School to create awareness among children, as part of the Swachhta Pakhwada being held from July 1 to 15. An elocution competition on the topic ‘Celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav through Clean and Green India’ was conducted for the children of Std. IX to XII, in which students from all three campuses of the school participated. The event began by administering the Swachhta pledge. The event was graced by L.S. Rao, CGM, GAIL, Timpany School Director Vandana Abraham, Advisor Nalini Nelson and Vice-Principal Veronica. Journalist N. Nageswara Rao, GAIL officials Stephen Patta, DGM, and Madan K Lade judged the event. Prizes for the winners were distributed by the dignitaries. The event was coordinated by Mary Fernandez from Timpany School and K. Kesava Chandra, Manager (HR), and Rapti Bagchi, Senior Officer (HR), from GAIL.



Our code of editorial values