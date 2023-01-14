Gaiety and religious fervour mark Bhogi in Visakhapatnam

January 14, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

People celebrated Bhogi festival by lighting bonfires, kickstarting the four-day auspicious Sankranti festival here with gaiety and religious fervour.

Many people gathered on roads right from 3 a.m. and started to light bonfire using wood to celebrate the festival. People from all ages, including elderly persons and the youth, enthusiastically took part in the festival. People in apartments and gated communities also celebrated the festival by organising cultural programmes. At some places, people placed water vessels to warm the water as a tradition.

‘Gangireddulu’ and Haridasulu were seen on the streets singing songs in praise of the Lord marking the festival. Colonies in Seethammadhara, MVP Colony, Waltair, Gajuwaka, Madhurawada, and a few other areas wore a festive atmosphere by 5 a.m., as people were seen dancing round the ‘Bhogi’ fire and taking selfies with children. Colourful rangolis donned the front yards, of almost all houses and apartment complexes.

Foggy conditions

The city witnessed foggy conditions during the early hours. After the Bhogi celebrations, thick smog engulfed several areas.

“Since the last two years, my children had not been able to come to the house to celebrate Sankranti due to COVID-19 issue. This year, my house is packed with family members. We have decided to celebrate Bhogi and brought wood from a few farmers from Anandapuram and have celebrated it. We took a number of pictures and decided to fly kites on the Beach in the evening,” said Kishore Kumar, a retired bank employee from MVP Colony.

‘Bhogi Pallu’

Going with the tradition, many people celebrated ‘Bhogi Pallu’ pouring berries on the children and blessing them for a prosperous life.

Political representatives took part in Bhogi celebrations at their houses. Some also organised ‘Godadevi Kalyanam’ marking the occasion praying for prosperity and good luck.

Deputy Chief Minister B. Mutyala Naidu and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath celebrated the festival at their residence. Former CBI Joint Director V.V. Lakshminarayana celebrated the festival at his house in Seethammadhara.

