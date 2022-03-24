Gadgets, documents seized in NIA searches in two States

ENC personnel among accused in 2020 Pak. espionage case

Continuing its investigation in the 2020 espionage case, the officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches in Godhra in Gujarat and Buldana in Maharashtra, on Thursday. In total, the NIA conducted searches at four locations in Gujarat and Maharashtra.

The case relates to involvement of Pakistani agents in espionage activities in India.

NIA investigations have revealed that they had conspired with other accused based in Visakhapatnam, Mumbai, Gujarat and other States for gathering sensitive information for conducting terror acts in India.

Indian SIM cards were fraudulently procured and OTPs were received through their Indian associates for activation of WhatsApp by Pakistan-based handlers which was then used to establish contact with defence personnel to elicit sensitive information related to vital installations.

During the searches on Thursday, digital devices, suspicious SIM cards and incriminating documents have been seized.

The NIA has so far arrested and filed charge-sheets against about 14 persons, including 11 sailors of Indian Navy, a few of whom were then based in Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam.