G20 Summit in Delhi: two trains to have additional temporary stoppage

September 04, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

In view of security and other important arrangements for the prestigious G20 Summit to be held from December 8 to 10 in Delhi and to reduce passenger traffic in New Delhi Railway Station, the following trains have been given additional temporary stoppage, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

Train no. 20805 Visakhapatnam-New Delhi Andhra Pradesh express, leaving Visakhapatnam on September 7 and 8 will stop at Hazrat Nizamuddin.

Train no. 20808 Amritsar-Visakhapatnam Hirakud express train, leaving Amritsar on September 9 will stop at Badli station.

Travellers are advised to note the additional temporary stoppages and plan their journey accordingly. For more details passengers can check NTES app or call on the Passenger Help line 139.

