G-20 meeting: VMRDA tourist spots to be closed for visitors on March 26 and 27 in Visakhapatnam

March 25, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Authorities from Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) have announced that Kailasagiri, Telugu Museum, VMRDA Central Park and Thotlakonda will be closed for visitors on March 26 and 27. In a release on Saturday, the VMRDA officials said that the decision was taken in view of the visit by the delegates arriving to G-20 working group committee meeting scheduled from March 28. ADVERTISEMENT

