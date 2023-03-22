G-20 delegates likely to be taken on Visakhapatnam tour on March 27

March 22, 2023 07:31 am | Updated 07:31 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

With the G-20 summit working group committee meeting scheduled to be held on March 28 and 29 nearing the corner, the officials are making final arrangements for the two-day global event. The delegates are expected to start reaching Visakhapatnam from March 26. Thereafter, delegates may be taken on a city tour on March 27.

As part of the city tour, the delegates would visit the marine drive between Naval Coastal Battery (NCB) and Bheemunipatnam stretch. If time does not permit, the tour would confine between Radisson Hotel area and R.K Beach. The officials are making arrangements for their visit to several places including Kursura Submarine Museum, TU-142 museum, Visakha Museum and War Memorial on the Beach Road, Kailasagiri Hill and one Buddhist complex - Thotlakonda. It was learnt that the city tour is being given a very small time slot, and the officials would try to manage to show them as many sites as possible.

Earlier, the government had planned to showcase most of the tourist places including Araku Valley in Alluri Sitharama Raju district, as the officials wanted to showcase the tradition and culture of Adivasis. In this regard, the Tourism Department has started to prepare tour plans for a day which includes temples, beaches, museums in the city and Araku in ASR district. However, all the tour plans were dropped in view of security reasons and time constraint.

On March 30, the delegates would be taken on an infrastructure/projects tour in Visakhapatnam. They would make a visit to floating solar power project at Mudasarlova, Jindal’s Waste-to-Energy recycling plant at Kapuluppada, 24/7 drinking water project. The GVMC is also mulling to showcase its Command and Operations Centre (COC).

The GVMC is organising a series of events to engage citizens in the global event. On Tuesday, “Yoga for all” programme was organised at the VUDA Park. Officials from GVMC, morning walkers, members from various NGOs and students from several colleges enthusiastically took part in the programme.

On March 22, a student interaction programme will be organised at AU Convention Centre to create awareness about the G-20 meeting among the youth. On March 24, a boat and kite festival will be organised along the Beach Road stretch.

On March 26 morning, a Vizag city marathon was proposed to be held at R.K Beach. On the same day evening, the GVMC has proposed to organise “Vizag Carnival”, a city-wide procession showcasing the various art forms of Andhra Pradesh at R.K Beach.

