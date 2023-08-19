Future belongs to those who are ready to upskill, says JNTU Gurajada Vice-Chancellor

August 19, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

A ‘Graduation Day’ was organised by Dadi Institute of Engineering and Technology(DIET), Anakapalli, for its 2023 passouts on Saturday.

Vice-Chancellor of JNTU Gurajada, Vizianagaram, K. Venkata Subbaiah, who participated as the chief guest, spoke about the changing world of technology and said that the future belongs to those who are ready to upskill. The present generation of students have a lot of career opportunities to choose from. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning were making strides in the present technological world, he said.

Founder and CEO of Schemax Tech Sunkari Chinnappala Naidu and DIET Chairman Dadi Ratnakar spoke.

