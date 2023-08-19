ADVERTISEMENT

Future belongs to those who are ready to upskill, says JNTU Gurajada Vice-Chancellor

August 19, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A ‘Graduation Day’ was organised by Dadi Institute of Engineering and Technology(DIET), Anakapalli, for its 2023 passouts on Saturday.

Vice-Chancellor of JNTU Gurajada, Vizianagaram, K. Venkata Subbaiah, who participated as the chief guest, spoke about the changing world of technology and said that the future belongs to those who are ready to upskill. The present generation of students have a lot of career opportunities to choose from. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning were making strides in the present technological world, he said.

Founder and CEO of Schemax Tech Sunkari Chinnappala Naidu and DIET Chairman Dadi Ratnakar spoke.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US