Fusion dance performance by Natya STEM Dance Kampni mesmerises audiences in Vizag

An entralled audience witnessed the dance performance ‘Taal-Mel: India–Coexisting with Tradition and Modernity’, in a programme jointly organised by Parampara Foundation and Natya STEM Dance Kampni, at MGM Park in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

The renowned Natya STEM Dance Kampni, led by the choreographer Madhu Nataraj, captivated the audience with their signature style, combining Indian classical dance forms with modern multimedia elements, showcasing India’s cultural diversity and ability to evolve.

District Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad and Commissioner of Police Shankhabrata Bagchi attended the event. Mr. Prasad emphasised the importance of preserving and promoting India’s cultural and artistic heritage for future generations. Mr. Bagchi said that the event served as a reminder of India’s cultural richness.

