 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fusion dance performance by Natya STEM Dance Kampni mesmerises audiences in Vizag

Published - November 17, 2024 10:37 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Artists performing during the “Taal-Mel: India–Coexisting with Tradition and Modernity” event, at MGM Grounds in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Artists performing during the “Taal-Mel: India–Coexisting with Tradition and Modernity” event, at MGM Grounds in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

An entralled audience witnessed the dance performance ‘Taal-Mel: India–Coexisting with Tradition and Modernity’, in a programme jointly organised by Parampara Foundation and Natya STEM Dance Kampni, at MGM Park in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

The renowned Natya STEM Dance Kampni, led by the choreographer Madhu Nataraj, captivated the audience with their signature style, combining Indian classical dance forms with modern multimedia elements, showcasing India’s cultural diversity and ability to evolve.

The event is jointly organised by Parampara Foundation and Natya STEM Dance Kampni.

The event is jointly organised by Parampara Foundation and Natya STEM Dance Kampni. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

District Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad and Commissioner of Police Shankhabrata Bagchi attended the event. Mr. Prasad emphasised the importance of preserving and promoting India’s cultural and artistic heritage for future generations. Mr. Bagchi said that the event served as a reminder of India’s cultural richness.

Published - November 17, 2024 10:37 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.