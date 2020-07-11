VisakhapatnamVISAKHAPATNAM 11 July 2020 23:30 IST
Comments
Furniture donated to police stations
Updated: 11 July 2020 23:31 IST
Recognising efforts of police during the pandemic, Asian Paints based at Atchutapuram SEZ have contributed ₹16 lakh worth furniture (five chairs and a table) to every police station in Visakhapatnam district. Representatives from Asian Paints, Rajeev Gupta, Sanjay and Shiva Prasad handed over the furniture to Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao, at the district police office on Saturday.
Why you should pay for news - know more
More In Visakhapatnam
Read more...