Visakhapatnam

Furniture donated to police stations

Recognising efforts of police during the pandemic, Asian Paints based at Atchutapuram SEZ have contributed ₹16 lakh worth furniture (five chairs and a table) to every police station in Visakhapatnam district. Representatives from Asian Paints, Rajeev Gupta, Sanjay and Shiva Prasad handed over the furniture to Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao, at the district police office on Saturday.

