Functioning of legislatures in the country is deteriorating, says Venkaiah Naidu at GMC Balayogi Lecture in Visakhapatnam

Former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu delivering the first GMC Balayogi Endowment Lecture at Andhra University on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The functioning of legislatures in our country is not in tune with the envisaged objectives, said former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu here on Wednesday.

“The success of democracy depends on the conduct of elected representatives, and if they cannot follow the defined track, then there is all possibility of derailment of democracy,” Mr. Venkaiah Naidu said.

The former Vice-President was delivering the first GMC Balayogi Endowment Lecture on ‘Parliamentary Democracy’ at Andhra University.

Parliamentary democracy is the best form of government, as people get to participate in decision-making either directly or mostly through their chosen representatives. So, a lot depends on the representatives, he said.

“But unfortunately, we are witnessing a steady drift away from the lofty intentions. This is quite disturbing and needs to be remedied before it is too late. The onus is on the people to select and elect the best,” Mr. Venkaiah Naidu said.

Quality debate is the essence of parliamentary democracy, but due to persistent disruptions, the functioning of the legislatures are being seriously compromised, be it in Parliament or in State legislatures, he said.

“Bills are not being adequately discussed and scrutinised and scores of bills are being passed without any debate in several legislatures. Major issues of public concern are not being taken up appropriately and this is quite disturbing,” said the former Vice-President.

According to him, as per an analysis, due to disruptions about 60% of the time spent during the ‘Question Hour’ has been lost in the Rajya Sabha in the last five years.

“Elected representatives are expected to effectively articulate people’s concerns and be part of effective lawmaking. On the contrary, they are showing more interest in matters of sanction and development of projects, transfers, postings and other trivial issues. They are not developing their domain knowledge. As per a survey, over 75% of the Rajya Sabha MPs sign on the attendance register but do not participate in the proceedings of the House,” he pointed out.

Talking about National Education Policy, he said that it is time to root out the colonial education system and the colonial mindset and the NEP is focussed in this direction.

On the controversy raging around freebies, he said, “I am not against freebies, but the State should first earn the money and only then think of distributing it. Spending from the State’s exchequer without earning could prove to be disastrous.”

“The concept of freebies should not make people unproductive, but at the same time it should also benefit the poor, whenever and wherever necessary,” he said.

He was also critical of the involvement and interference of the Election Commissioner and Supreme Court in the issue of freebies. “It should be left to the governments to decide,” he said.

Earlier, former MP Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad and Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University Prof. P.V.G.D Prasad Reddy spoke.