Fun, religious fervour mark New Year celebrations in Visakhapatnam

January 01, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Fun, fervour and joy marked the New Year eve celebrations at various place in the city. Those with a spiritual bent of mind thronged the places of worship to begin the New Year with the blessings of the almighty. The Marwari community conducted a procession from Pedda Waltair to Khatu Shyam temple in One Town area as part of the 18 th anniversary of the temple.

According to Visakha Prem Sagar Joint Secretary Naresh Agrawal, around 1,000 community members from Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Vijayawada and even from Karimnagar in Telangana State participated in the Shobha Yatra (procession) as part of the three-day programme.

“The procession was held in a spirit of joy and devotion with devotees dancing to the tunes of traditional bhajans ushering in the New Year. A special attraction was the 12-foot high Surajgarh Nishan, a symbolic flag brought from Rajasthan, which was carried in the procession,” said Mr. Naresh Agrawal, adding that the programme would conclude on January 3 with special programmes by a Kolkata-based team.

On the other hand, temples witnessed a rush of devotees at several other places in the city. Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple Assistant Executive Officer Narasimharaju said that 25,000 to 30,000 devotees visited the temple on Sunday to celebrate the New Year.

Christians went to the churches to offer special prayers as it is the first Sunday in the New Year.

Ross Hill Director K. Joseph said: “Nearly 5,000 devotees visited Ross Hills on Sunday. The place regularly sees devotees for Sunday prayers, but this time the New Year has resulted in a swelling of the numbers.”

What’s more, recreational and entertainment places like RK Beach, Kailasagiri, VMRDA Park, Sivaji Park and cinema halls also drew huge crowds.

Speaking to The Hindu, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Arifullah said that almost all the public places were crowded with visitors due to New Year celebrations. Traffic diversion started from 4.30 p.m. on Sunday at key places like NTR statue, All India Radio Junction and The Park Hotel Junction.

Three Town Traffic Circle Inspector Ch. Shanmukha Rao said that not only parks, but also shopping complexes and malls were crowded, especially at Jagdamba Junction, Poorna Market and Daba Gardens, he added.