Fun and gaiety mark Holi celebrations in Visakhapatnam

Thousands of people from all ages throng the coastal stretch from Naval Coastal Battery to Bheemunipatnam to celebrate the festival of colours

March 08, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Youngsters celebrating Holi on the Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Youngsters celebrating Holi on the Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Holi was celebrated with fun and gaiety in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Thousands of people from all ages thronged the coastal stretch from Naval Coastal Battery (NCB) to Bheemunipatnam from the morning to celebrate the festival of colours.

People taking dip in the Bay of bengal during the Holi celebrations on the Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

People taking dip in the Bay of bengal during the Holi celebrations on the Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

A large number of people, especially youth, celebrated Holi at R.K Beach. Splashing colours on each other, youth posed for selfies and uploaded them on the social media. Many vendors have arranged stalls and sold colours, eggs and tomatoes. There was great demand for eggs which were sold each for ₹10.

“We all friends have been celebrating Holi at Beach Road since our college days. This is the best place in the city to celebrate the festival. We gathered here at YMCA by 8 a.m. and played Holi till 1 p.m. Holi is like a get-together for all of us,” said V Manikanta, an IT employee from the city, who was seen playing holi near Viswa Priya Function Hall with his group of 10 friends.

Since many people were also playing in blue waters, the city police deployed personnel at various stretches to prevent drowning cases. The beach patrolling vehicles were seen moving on the shore, where the personnel were making announcements about rip currents.

Many groups of friends had moved from one beach to another along the coastal stretch on two-wheelers as long drives. Traffic congestions were reported in between Appughar and Jodugullapalem stretch since one of the roads was blocked due to ongoing road laying works.

Compared to past few years, many event managements snf hotels have organised Holi special events at various places including at MGM Park, The Park Hotel, Rushikonda, Sagar Nagar and a few other places. All the events received good crowd. Police personnel were deployed at those events to prevent any untoward incidents.

Residents from various apartments and gated communities were also seen organising Holi celebrations.

