HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fun and frolic mark Friendship Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam

Youth have a whale of a time by cutting cake on city beaches and going on long drives

August 06, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
A group of friends celebrating Friendship Day at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

A group of friends celebrating Friendship Day at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

It was a fun-filled Sunday in Visakhapatnam, as people of all ages celebrated Friendship Day with gaiety. Catching up with best friends, exchanging friendship bands, get-togethers, dining and long drives along the coastal stretch marked the ‘Friendship Day’, which is celebrated on the first Sunday of August every year.

Rushikonda Beach, Rama Krishna Beach, Tenneti Park, Kailasagiri, Sagar Nagar Beach, apart from the local coffee shops, restaurants saw huge crowd, especially the youth, spending a while with their buddies. Exchanging bands, youth took selfies and posted them on social media. Groups of students from various colleges and schools were seen gathering at R.K Beach to celebrate the day by cutting cakes. The city police had deployed additional troops and the beach vehicles were deputed to warn the youth not to enter deep into the waters.

“We gathered for lunch at Siripuram and have gone for a long drive till Rushikonda and then reached R.K Beach by the evening. Though it was not on our plan, we had cut a cake and celebrated the day joyfully. Our social media is flooded with pictures. This was the best day with my friends so far,” said S. Nirupama, who was hanging out with her college friends at R.K Beach.

Vendors made brisk business opening stalls to sell friendship day bands, keychains, lockets and chocolates in various areas including R.K Beach, MVP Colony and Jagadamba Junction.

Shopping malls, pubs, hotels along the shore were seen jampacked by the evening, as the owners organised special programmes like Friendship Day with DJ, food stalls, musical nights, rock bands and fun events.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.