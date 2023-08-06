Fun and frolic mark Friendship Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam

August 06, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

It was a fun-filled Sunday in Visakhapatnam, as people of all ages celebrated Friendship Day with gaiety. Catching up with best friends, exchanging friendship bands, get-togethers, dining and long drives along the coastal stretch marked the ‘Friendship Day’, which is celebrated on the first Sunday of August every year.

Rushikonda Beach, Rama Krishna Beach, Tenneti Park, Kailasagiri, Sagar Nagar Beach, apart from the local coffee shops, restaurants saw huge crowd, especially the youth, spending a while with their buddies. Exchanging bands, youth took selfies and posted them on social media. Groups of students from various colleges and schools were seen gathering at R.K Beach to celebrate the day by cutting cakes. The city police had deployed additional troops and the beach vehicles were deputed to warn the youth not to enter deep into the waters.

“We gathered for lunch at Siripuram and have gone for a long drive till Rushikonda and then reached R.K Beach by the evening. Though it was not on our plan, we had cut a cake and celebrated the day joyfully. Our social media is flooded with pictures. This was the best day with my friends so far,” said S. Nirupama, who was hanging out with her college friends at R.K Beach.

Vendors made brisk business opening stalls to sell friendship day bands, keychains, lockets and chocolates in various areas including R.K Beach, MVP Colony and Jagadamba Junction.

Shopping malls, pubs, hotels along the shore were seen jampacked by the evening, as the owners organised special programmes like Friendship Day with DJ, food stalls, musical nights, rock bands and fun events.