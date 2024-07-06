GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fulfil promises made to women in manifesto, YSRCP MLC tells NDA government in Andhra Pradesh

State government is only targetting YSRCP leaders and workers, alleges Varudu Kalyani

Published - July 06, 2024 08:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
YSRCP MLC Varudu Kalyani

YSRCP MLC Varudu Kalyani | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLC Varudu Kalyani on Saturday demanded that the NDA leaders make a clear announcement when they would fulfil promises made to women in their manifesto. She questioned why was the government mum over its promises like giving ₹1,500 to every woman, three gas cylinders and free RTC bus facility for women.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Ms. Kalyani said that the NDA parties — Telugu Desam Party, Jana Sena Party and the BJP — have promised to implement the manifesto within one month after coming to power. Ms. Varudu Kalyani said that women have believed the promises and have voted for the NDA, but even after one month, there is no announcement on their implementation. She alleged that instead of implementing the promises, the State government has focussed on targetting the YSRCP leaders and the party workers.

