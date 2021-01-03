Fulfil promises made during gas leak, CPI(M) urges State govt.

VISAKHAPATNAM

Party activists stage a protest

Members of the CPI(M) on Saturday staged a protest demanding that the State government implement the recommendations suggested by the high power committee, after the LG Polymers gas leak incident at Gopalapatnam in the district on May 7, 2020. They alleged that even after seven months, the promises given by the State government were not fulfilled.

Party secretary B. Ganga Rao said the government had promised to build a super speciality hospital at R.R Venkatapuram. Initially a hospital was set up at the locality and a doctor used to be available. But now, except ASHA workers and nurses, there are no doctors, he said.

To monitor health of the locals and also improve medical facilities at the locality, the government had constituted a health committee with a doctor from KGH Purushottam, Mr. Ganga Rao said. Unfortunately Purushottam died due to COVID-19 a few months ago and the government has to reconstitute the committee, he said.

He alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had announced that the company would be shifted from the locality. However, no steps were taken in this regard, Mr. Ganga Rao said.

Mr. Ganga Rao also alleged that the government had given compensation of ₹1 crore each to the families of 12 victims. But three more persons had died while undergoing treatment, their family members should also be paid compensation, the CPI(M) leader said. He alleged that a number of victims who had undergone treatment were also not paid compensation.

Party senior leader Ch Narasinga Rao and a few others were present.