From arranging water sprinklers to special water-content diet, Visakhapatnam zoo taking special care of animals in summer

April 23, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated April 24, 2023 12:32 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

In view of rising temperatures and humid conditions, the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) has started making special arrangements for the animals to beat the heat, as part of summer action plan. Apart from installing special shelters and arranging water sprinklers, the zoo authorities have been providing a special ‘water-content diet’ to ensure that animals are not dehydrated.

As per the zoo authorities, cool roof painting was done for all the animal night enclosures. They have also constructed thatched shelters/sheds for animals like monkeys which often play in the surroundings. Water sprinklers were arranged at enclosures for all the reptiles and a few bird species.

This apart, ‘khus khus mats’ were arranged in all the small bird enclosures. Every day, the mats are being sprayed with water to keep the temperatures in the enclosure under control. For animals like chimpanzee, air coolers were arranged at their enclosures. Similarly, for animals like deer, water tanks were set up inside their enclosures.

“Special precautions are being taken in terms of food. Water-content diet is being provided to the animals to ensure that they are not dehydrated. In addition to the regular foods, watermelon and cucumber are fed to the animals, apart from including glucose and B-Complex in the diet. Moreover regular health check-ups are being carried out by the veterinary team of the zoo,” said an official from the IGZP.

The IGZP is spread over 625 acres and houses over 800 animals of 90 species.

