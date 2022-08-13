Friends end lives over financial difficulties

Representational image | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

A man and woman reportedly ended their lives by drowning at the beach here in the city. Police said the duo might have resorted to the extreme step over financial difficulties.

The deceased were identified as E. Venkateswara Reddy (30) of Nandyala district and D. Divya (22) of Vizianagaram district.

According to the police, Divya was living in a hostel at MVP Colony and was preparing for competitive exams. She became friends with Venkateswara Reddy, who was unemployed. Police said Venkateswara had asked for financial help from Divya, who took a loan of ₹1 lakh from her family and gave the money to Venkateswara.

Her family, who recently came to know of this, reportedly admonished her and also warned Venkateswara to stay away from Divya. Depressed over the incident, Divya reportedly messaged her grandfather stating that she was going to end her life and thereafter went missing. Her family alerted the police after seeing her message, who launched a search for her.

ACP (Dwaraka) R.V.S.N. Murthy said that they had retrieved the body of a man from Rushikonda beach. On Friday morning, Divya’s body was traced near Timmapuram. On further investigation, the deceased male was identified as Venkateswara.

Both bodies were sent for post-mortem and an investigation is on.

Those struggling with suicidal thoughts are urged to call the 100 helpline for counselling.