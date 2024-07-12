Friends celebrate 50 years of Venkaiah Naidu’s public life

Former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu has attributed his success in life to the reading of literature and drawing inspiration from them. Expressing his desire to see youngsters getting inspired by books, he called upon their elders to present books to them on any memorable occasion.

Friends of Mr. Venkaiah Naidu had organised a function to mark the completion of his 50 years in public life and the recent award of Padma Vibushan to him, here, on Friday evening.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu said that Visakhapatnam was witness to many major events in his life. He said that he was fortunate to have love and affection of several friends in Visakhapatnam. Sharing the joy with others multiplies it, he said recalling the happy moments he had spent with his friends. He also spoke on the impact literature had on his life.

Mizoram Governor Kambhampati Haribabu, Assembly Speaker Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu, Home Minister V. Anita, MLAs Konathala Ramakrishna, P. Vishnu Kumar Raju and Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy were among those who attended.

Students of TSR School regaled the gathering with their cultural programmes.

