Friends allege foul play in Syamala death case

Social media campaign seeking justice launched

Alleging foul play in the death of M. Syamala, a doctor whose body was found in a canal on August 4, her friends, classmates and those known to her have launched a social media campaign titled #Justiceforsyamala.

Kasimkota police found the body of Syamala (32), a resident of Gopalapatnam area, who was working as a medical officer at Rajendrapalem PHC in Koyyuru mandal.

Suspecting it as a suicide as there were no injury marks on the body, police registered a suspicious death case. Two weeks have passed and the police are yet to arrive at a logical conclusion in the case. There are suspicions that there may be a family dispute angle.

‘No financial issues’

However, Syamala’s friends claimed that she had neither any financial issues nor any family dispute.

“Syamala was a hardworking woman who always put her best foot forward for social service. Despite losing her parents, we never saw her depressed. She was known to be strong in every situation. Her sudden death raises many questions,” said a friend of Syamala on the condition of anonymity. “People loved her. I remember she was honoured many times. She deserves justice,” BJP MLC P.V.N. Madhav said.

Anakapalle Deputy Superintendent of Police K. Sravani said that they were investigating the case from every possible angle.