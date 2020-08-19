Friends allege foul play in Syamala death case

Alleging foul play in the death of M. Syamala, a doctor whose body was found in a canal on August 4, her friends, classmates and those known to her have launched a social media campaign titled #Justiceforsyamala.
Kasimkota police found the body of Syamala (32), a resident of Gopalapatnam area, who was working as a medical officer at Rajendrapalem PHC in Koyyuru mandal.
Suspecting it as a suicide as there were no injury marks on the body, police registered a suspicious death case. Two weeks have passed and the police are yet to arrive at a logical conclusion in the case. There are suspicions that there may be a family dispute angle.
‘No financial issues’
However, Syamala’s friends claimed that she had neither any financial issues nor any family dispute.
“Syamala was a hardworking woman who always put her best foot forward for social service. Despite losing her parents, we never saw her depressed. She was known to be strong in every situation. Her sudden death raises many questions,” said a friend of Syamala on the condition of anonymity. “People loved her. I remember she was honoured many times. She deserves justice,” BJP MLC P.V.N. Madhav said.
Anakapalle Deputy Superintendent of Police K. Sravani said that they were investigating the case from every possible angle.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath