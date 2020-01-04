Fresh delimitation of wardsin GVMC to be taken up

With the government issuing a GO amending A.P. Municipal Corporation (Fixation of Strength of Elected Members) Rules 2005, a fresh delimitation of wards in the GVMC will be taken up.

The order issued on Thursday says that for municipal corporations exceeding 15 lakh population, the minimum number of elected members shall be 90 and for every 50,000 of the population above 15 lakh there shall be one additional elected member.

As per the current population, the corporation will now have 98 wards.

Chief City Planner R.J. Vidyullata said the government had to issue a schedule for fresh delimitation after which a notification would be issued and objections called for. The process, once the schedule is issued, will take about

20 days.

As per the earlier provisions, the first 63 wards accounted for 10 lakh population and after that each ward comprised 50,000 and the total number thus reached was 81.

The amendment came in the wake of demands that all wards should have uniform population.